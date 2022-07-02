Vadeni grabs Eclipse victory for Rouget and Soumillon

Vadeni provided France with a rare Coral-Eclipse winner at Sandown in a thrilling finish which saw the younger generation prevail.
The French Derby winner was a first Sandown runner for French training great Jean-Claude Rouget and a first UK winner for his owner the Aga Khan since Harzand claimed the Derby in 2016.
Alenquer attempted to make all but soon looked a sitting duck as Bay Bridge cruised up only to flatten out.
Native Trail and Lord North then made their bids for glory, but Christophe Soumillon produced Vadeni (11-4) with a perfectly-timed challenge to seize the lead.
Mishriff, who endured a slightly unlucky run, he flew home in the final half a furlong under David Egan, but was beaten just a head.
