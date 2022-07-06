Schiergen looks to Baden-Baden for German Derby hero Sammarco

Peter Schiergen’s Deutsches Derby hero Sammarco has a Baden-Baden Group One assignment in the works before English and French targets are considered.
The colt prevailed by a short head in the Hamburg Classic, defeating Markus Klug’s Schwarzer Peter as he made a late challenge down the outside of the track.
The victory follows a previous Group Two success in the Union-Rennen, a race in which the son of Camelot defeated the Derby favourite and eventual third-placed So Moonstruck.
Schiergen reports the bay to be in fine form following his triumph and has an eye on the Grosser Preis von Baden for a next racecourse outing.
The Baden-Baden contest is another Group One, run over the same 12-furlong trip as the German Derby and won last season by the subsequent German-trained Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe champion, Torquator Tasso.
“Sammarco is perfect, he has come back home and we are very happy with him. He is very sound,” said Schiergen.
“It was a hard fight. He has not done too much, only four starts, but he is a very good fighter and he loves to run.
“I have to talk to the owner, it is still early and we might like to give him a small break.
“I think his next run will be in the Grosser Preis von Baden, after that we will look maybe to France or England for his next race.”
