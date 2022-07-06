Flotus and Fight to fly Crisford flag at York

Simon and Ed Crisford are targeting York this weekend with two of their stable stars, Flotus and Without A Fight.

The filly Flotus bounced right back to her best at Royal Ascot when third against the colts in the Group One Commonwealth Cup.

She drops in class and is back in against her own sex in the Group Three William Hill Summer Stakes on Friday.

“Obviously she ran a really great race in the Commonwealth Cup against Perfect Power and Flaming Rib, who are heading to the July Cup,” said Ed Crisford.

Perfect Power wins the Commonwealth Cup A flawless performance#ITVRacing | #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/rgpgv3C6I5 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 17, 2022

“We were very pleased with her and she absolutely bounced out of Ascot. This obviously looked like the suitable option and she’s in great form heading into it.”

Without A Fight returned to winning ways last time out in Listed race over course and distance and steps up for the Group Three John Smith’s Silver Cup.

“He seems in good form and has come out of that Listed win well. We know he acts on the track and he likes the ground. I think we’ll be heading there,” Crisford went on.

“He ran well against Hukum in Dubai, has got some really good form and I think he’s an improving older horse.

“Each run, he seems to be improving again and I think the trip is good for him. I do think he stays that trip well and it opens up a lot of doors.”