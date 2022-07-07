Search

07 Jul 2022

No decision yet on who rides Westover in King George

No decision yet on who rides Westover in King George

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jul 2022 3:25 PM

A decision on who will ride Westover in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes will be left until the week of the race, according to trainer Ralph Beckett.

Rob Hornby rode the Frankel colt on his first two outings this term, steering him to victory in the Sandown Classic Trial before taking a fast-finishing third in the Derby at Epsom, where the pair suffered plenty of traffic trouble in the straight.

Hornby was then replaced by Colin Keane for his impressive Irish Derby victory at the end of last month, with connections citing the Irish champion jockey’s experience of the Curragh track as a primary reason for the rider switch.

Westover is firmly on course for a rematch with his Epsom conqueror Desert Crown in the Ascot feature on July 23, and Beckett is anticipating a late call on who will get the leg-up for the Group One contest.

He said: “We’re on course, I’m very happy with him.

“We’re not going there thinking we’re going to reverse the Derby form, the reason we’re going is because it is the right race for him.

“If we’re good enough then great, but if he’s not then he’s not, but it is the right race for the horse and that is why we are going.

“He’s becoming more and more malleable if you like, we really don’t have to concentrate on anything other than getting on and training him.

“We’ll see if he’s still improving.

“We’ll make a decision on the jockey in the week of the race.”

Westover is a general 3-1 second-favourite for the King George, with Desert Crown the 4-5 market leader.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media