10 Jul 2022

Irish Oaks plan shelved for Rogue Millennium with Goodwood or Deauville on the horizon

Irish Oaks plan shelved for Rogue Millennium with Goodwood or Deauville on the horizon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jul 2022 2:53 PM

Rogue Millennium may head to France for her next engagement after trainer Tom Clover ruled her out of a possible tilt at the Irish Oaks.

Seventh to Tuesday in the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom on her penultimate start, the daughter of Dubawi was subsequently dropped in trip for her first all-weather run when a length runner-up to Poptronic over 10 furlongs in a Group Three contest at Newcastle.

Though holding an engagement in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday, Clover will give her a little more time.

“Rogue Millennium won’t go to the Irish Oaks, even though she has an entry,” said the Newmarket handler.

“She had a little week in the paddock after the Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle. Whether we go to the Nassau or not – and if the ground was on the easy side we might consider Goodwood – otherwise we might go to Deauville.

“There are a couple of Group races there in August and we might well go for one of those.”

Meanwhile, sharp juvenile Rogue Spirit, who has won two of his three starts for the yard, is set to run in the valuable Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury next weekend.

The Dark Angel gelding was an easy three-length winner of a five-furlong novice race at Wolverhampton last month, and Clover liked what he saw in a piece of work during the week.

He said: “Rogue Spirit is still on course for the Super Sprint next Saturday.

“He worked very well on Wednesday over five furlongs on the watered gallop and looks in good shape.

“Fingers crossed, all being well we will go to Newbury and he will run a big race there.”

