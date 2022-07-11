Hollie Doyle hits century mark at Wolverhampton

Hollie Doyle became the first rider to partner 100 winners this year when she triumphed aboard Society Lion at Wolverhampton.

Doyle, who enjoyed a first Classic success with Nashwa in the French Oaks last month, teamed up with Ed Dunlop’s charge to land the Cazoo Handicap by just under three lengths on Monday evening.

The rider chalked up a personal best 172 winners in 2021, improving on her 151 the previous year, and was pleased to hit the century mark again.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Doyle said: “It’s good to have got that done. When you do it once you want to do it every year so it’s great. It’s been a good few weeks so hopefully it can continue.

“It’s always nice to try to better the year before, but I understand at some point it’s going to be hard to do that, but I’ll give it a go.

“I’ve had some prestigious winners this year and been getting plenty of opportunities, so that’s what you want.”

Doyle is joint-second in the Flat jockeys’ championship on 44 winners along with husband Tom Marquand, with William Buick leading the way on 69 winners.