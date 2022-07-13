Search

13 Jul 2022

Clover expecting big Super Sprint run from Rogue Spirit

Clover expecting big Super Sprint run from Rogue Spirit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jul 2022 11:25 AM

Tom Clover has his eyes fixed on another big pay day in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury on Saturday with Rogue Spirit.

Third two years ago when Soldierpoy outran his odds behind Happy Romance, and second with Declarationoflove to Bengali Boys in 2017, Clover has come close.

In Rogue Spirit he has a youngster who has won two of his three outings to date, with his only defeat coming behind the smart Chateau at Beverley.

“The Super Sprint is a really good pot to be aiming at with an inexpensive horse, and from the day we bought Rogue Spirit we thought he could be just the type for it, hence why we dodged Royal Ascot, even though I thought he was capable of running well in the Windsor Castle,” said Clover.

“We went for a Wolverhampton novice instead, having already won at Beverley on his debut and then been beaten only a neck by Chateau in the Two Year Old Trophy back there next time, and he won there in the style he was entitled to.

“The Two-Year-Old Trophy form looks particularly good, with Chateau finishing fourth in the Windsor Castle and third-placed The Ridler winning the Norfolk.

“Rogue Spirit seems really well, and he’s certainly working well, so hopefully he can run a big race granted the luck in running you sometimes need in these big fields.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media