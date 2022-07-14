Desert Crown ruled out of King George date

Desert Crown has been ruled out of next week’s King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot.
The impressive Derby winner had been due to clash again with Epsom third Westover in the 12-furlong Group One on Saturday week, but his trainer Sir Michael Stoute has announced he will not run.
The Nathaniel colt, who is unbeaten in three starts so far, was reported to be suffering a “foot niggle” on Wednesday.
Stoute told the PA news agency: “The colt won’t be going to Ascot for the King George.”
