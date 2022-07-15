Tuesday’s Southwell card set for 10am start due to heatwave

Tuesday’s fixture at Southwell has been brought forward by three hours due to the forecasted extreme heat.

The meeting had been scheduled to begin at 1pm but with temperatures expected to reach 37C by mid-afternoon, the decision has been taken to move the timings.

The first race will get under way at 10am with the final race at 1.05pm.

Tuesday afternoon’s fixture at Musselburgh will go ahead as planned with temperatures anticipated to be lower in Scotland, while Tuesday evening’s meetings at Chelmsford and Wolverhampton, plus Monday’s card at Windsor, have not been changed although the British Horseracing Authority will continue to monitor forecasts.

BHA veterinary officer Sally Taylor said: “The BHA has continued to work with courses scheduled to race during the hottest days of the heatwave being experienced in Britain presently and has taken proactive steps where necessary to ensure the welfare of all equine and human participants.

“Usual hot weather provisions will be in place at all courses throughout this period, with sufficient cooling facilities and regular monitoring across all meetings.”