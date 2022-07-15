Search

15 Jul 2022

Travel problems scupper Emily Upjohn’s Irish Oaks bid

'We are completely snookered' - Travel issue ends Emily Upjohn's Irish Oaks bid

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Jul 2022 3:25 PM

Emily Upjohn will not run in tomorrow (Saturday July 16) Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh due to travel complications.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly, who had been the ante-post favourite in the absence of her Epsom conqueror Tuesday, will now be aimed at the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot next weekend instead.

Emily Upjohn was viewed by many as an unlucky loser at Epsom, beaten in a photo finish by Aidan O’Brien’s Tuesday after she stumbled coming out of the stalls and found herself detached in last place in the early stages. 

There will be no Classic compensation in Ireland though, with Thady Gosden confirming the filly will not run.

He said: “It is very frustrating. We thought all her bad luck had been used up at Epsom. The plane, which was going to be taking her to Ireland, they also use for Royal Mail.

“It was flying out of Edinburgh to pick her up and there was a bird strike. The plane that was meant to be taking her there now can’t get her in time and they can’t find another plane.

“Unfortunately, we are completely snookered.

“The King George is now obviously the option. Frustrating, especially when you train her for such a race.”

Paddy Power now make Emily Upjohn their 5-2 second favourite for the King George behind Irish Derby winner Westover at 6-4, with Epsom Derby hero Desert Crown having been ruled out on Thursday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media