Britannia hero Thesis sold to race in Hong Kong

Harry and Roger Charlton’s Royal Ascot winner, Thesis, will continue his career overseas having been sold to race in Hong Kong.

The Kingman colt was out of luck in his first four starts, finishing third on debut at Sandown in his sole start as a two-year-old, before picking up a silver medal in his first three outings at three.

He was somewhat unfortunate to bump into some useful opposition in those appearances, but made no mistake in the Britannia Stakes at the Royal meeting. He was sent off 14-1 for that fiercely competitive three-year-old handicap and showed plenty of tenacity and a touch of class to hold off The Queen’s Saga while breaking his maiden tag in the hands of Ryan Moore.

With future options on home soil thin on the ground, connections have decided to cash in, and joint-trainer Roger Charlton said: “Thesis has been sold to race in Hong Kong.

“We half expected it, as Britannia winners and those who finish close up are invariably sold to race there.

“Where else do you go over here? You can tell owners they will win a Group race, but there are not too many of them for horses rated like him and the prize money is greater over there.

“It is a shame, but there we are. What can you do.”