Search

17 Jul 2022

Varian not downhearted by Eldarov run

Varian not downhearted by Eldarov run

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jul 2022 2:55 PM

Roger Varian insists he has not lost any faith in Eldar Eldarov despite coming up short in the Grand Prix de Paris on Thursday.

Having stretched his unbeaten record to three with a last-gasp success in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot, the Dubawi colt was favourite to successfully graduate to Group One level at ParisLongchamp.

But dropping back in distance from a mile and three-quarters to a mile and a half, Eldar Eldarov was beaten just over five lengths into fourth place by Onesto in the Bastille Day showpiece.

Varian, though, is far from despondent and remains hopeful his charge can establish himself as a genuine St Leger contender.

“I thought he ran a nice race – he is a stayer,” said the Newmarket handler.

“We brought him back in trip to a mile and a half and he was doing all his best work late on. I was not disappointed with him, so anyone who says that is making things up.

“He needs a mile and six (furlongs), as he showed in the Queen’s Vase and the St Leger is still under consideration.

“Looking forward, he will get two miles next season.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media