18 Jul 2022

Torquator Tasso given green light for King George

Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe hero Torquator Tasso is firmly on course for Saturday’s King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes after pleasing connections in a racecourse gallop on Monday morning.

The Marcel Weiss-trained five-year-old was a shock winner of Europe’s premier middle-distance contest at ParisLongchamp in October – and while he was well beaten on his return to action at Baden-Baden in May, he bounced back to winning ways with a dominant display at Hamburg earlier this month.

While he is likely to encounter much quicker ground at Ascot this weekend, Weiss is happy to give him the chance to follow in the hoofprints of Danedream and Novellist, who claimed King George glory for Germany in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

Torquator Tasso warmed up for his trip to Britain with an 11-furlong workout at Mulheim Racecourse under regular jockey Rene Piechulek, after which Weiss said: “I was very happy with the horse in his work. It was a very important piece of work and it gives me a lot of confidence because I saw the horse like he was last year and he’s getting better and better through the season.

“After the Arc we worked out a plan for this year and it was a wish of the owner to go to Ascot before going back to the Arc. Danedream also won the Arc and then the King George for Germany, which tells you that you can try to do it and you can win.

“The ground will not be a problem; Ascot is a very nice track and it is kept in good condition, especially for the quality horses this weekend.

“At Hamburg he won on fast ground. He’s just maybe a bit better when the ground is softer, but he can go on every ground. ”

