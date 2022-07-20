Search

20 Jul 2022

Pearling out on Path to the top

Pearling out on Path to the top

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jul 2022 12:55 PM

Pearling Path gets the chance to prove his excellent effort at Royal Ascot was no fluke in the Japan Racing Association Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown.

The Holy Roman Emperor colt did fledgling trainer John O’Donoghue proud at last month’s showpiece meeting in Berkshire – belying odds of 80-1 to finish second to Holloway Boy in the Chesham Stakes.

David Egan travels across the Irish Sea to keep the ride in Thursday evening’s Group Three feature and O’Donoghue is looking forward to seeing how he fares.

He said: “He’s in good form and has come out of Ascot very well. He’s looking like he’s grown up a bit and improved, so we’re looking forward to running again.

“This is sort of the natural progression. He was just touched off in a Listed race, looking like he could win it. Juvenility is what beat him and it’s a natural step into a Group Three.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him racing around a bend and we’re getting the tight ground we got at Royal Ascot. Hopefully he can put in a performance similar to that, which should put him in the frame.

“David rode him on the biggest stage of all and knows the horse well, so we’re delighted that he’s available and is coming over for him.”

Pearling Path’s task is far from straightforward, with Aidan O’Brien relying upon Age Of Kings to provide him with a remarkable ninth successive victory in the seven-furlong contest.

The son of Kingman has his sights lowered slightly after finishing fourth at Group Two level in last month’s Railway Stakes at the Curragh.

Proud And Regal is a major contender for the Ballydoyle handler’s son Donnacha O’Brien, having made a big impression when making a successful start to his career at the Curragh.

“We were hoping Proud And Regal would improve for his first run and we were very happy with that and he’s in good form since the Curragh,” said the trainer.

“We think he has progressed a good bit from that first run. I think the track and trip will suit him so we’re hopeful for a good run.”

Donnacha’s brother Joseph saddles Roscommon winner Voce Del Palio, while Ger Lyons and Colin Keane team up with another Curragh debut scorer in Hellsing.

The other Group Three on Thursday’s card is the Silver Flash Stakes, which stages a rematch between the Lyons-trained Zarinsk and Aidan O’Brien’s Never Ending Story.

Zarinsk had Never Ending Story back in third on their respective debuts at the Curragh, but Never Ending Story has won since, while Zarinsk finished fourth in the Group Two Airlie Stud Stakes last time out.

Barry Mahon, racing manager for Zarinsk’s owners Juddmonte, said: “She ran a great race the last day. I think she found the six (furlongs) a little short for stepping up into that company.

“I think the step up to seven will suit her. She reopposes the O’Brien filly who she managed to beat the first day, but I’d imagine she’s improved – she looked a better filly the second day.

“Our filly was just a little lit up and a little buzzy the last day and she might have just needed a bit more time between that and her maiden run, but Ger is happy with her and says she’s thriving.

“It’s going to be a good race.”

Joseph O’Brien is represented by Gowran Park victor Zoinnocent, while Donnacha saddles La Dolce Vita, who was second to Zoinnocent before going one better at Tipperary when beating Hans Andersen.

He added: “La Dolce Vita is in good form since Tipperary. I think seven furlongs will suit her and she’s a filly that should improve.

“She’s big so she should improve all the time throughout the year. Hopefully she’ll run a good race.”

