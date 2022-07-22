Search

22 Jul 2022

Atzeni thrilled to renew Stradivarius partnership

Andrea Atzeni has spoken of his delight at being reunited with Stradivarius in Tuesday’s Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.

The Italian is unbeaten on the Bjorn Nielsen-owned eight-year-old having won the Queen’s Vase and 2017 and 2018 Goodwood Cups on the chestnut.

John and Thady Gosden’s stalwart had, however, built up an amazing rapport with Frankie Dettori in the interim but Nielsen announced on Tuesday that the change was via “mutual consent” following defeat in the Gold Cup at Ascot.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to get back on him. I had a sit on him and gave him a blowout on the Cambridge Road, he feels in good order and I’m looking forward to Tuesday,” Atzeni told Sky Sports Racing.

“I didn’t have much to do with him at home when I rode him as a three and four-year-old. I’d say he’s not a flashy worker, he just gets the job done.

“He’s been there and done it a million times, he knows the time of day but he seems well within himself.

“He’s been solid all the way through. To keep a horse of his age, a full horse too, it’s unbelievable what they’ve done with him.

“He owes us nothing, everyone connected with him, and hopefully he’ll turn up on Tuesday and we’ll see the Stradivarius we’ve seen in the past.”

