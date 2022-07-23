Search

23 Jul 2022

Jumbly grabs Valiant victory in exciting Ascot finish

Jumbly finished with a flourish to record the narrowest of wins in a thrilling climax to the Longines Valiant Stakes at Ascot.

A field of nine fillies went to post for the Group Three contest and it was German raider Novemba, who finished a creditable fourth in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at the Royal meeting last month, who cut out much of the running over the round mile.

However, she was first claimed by the tough-as-teak Oscula in the home straight before Hollie Doyle delivered 100-30 chance Jumbly with her challenge inside the final furlong.

The Harry and Roger Charlton-trained three-year-old, who had finished eighth in the French 1000 Guineas and sixth in a Group Two in Germany on her last two starts, joined Oscula in the shadow of the post and the judge’s photo confirmed she had won the day by a nose.

Jumbly was following in the hoofprints of her dam Thistle Bird, who won the race back in 2012.

