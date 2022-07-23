Search

23 Jul 2022

Gale Force Maya too strong for York rivals

Gale Force Maya too strong for York rivals

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jul 2022 4:25 PM

Gale Force Maya continued her progression when defying a big weight in the Sky Bet Dash at York.

The Michael Dods-trained mare may be six but she is clearly still progressing as, having chased home the classy Flotus in a Group Three at the track last time out – gaining valuable black type in the process – she won the £65,000 prize off a handicap mark of 104.

Her goose looked cooked two furlongs out with Connor Beasley hard at work while several of his rivals were still on the bridle.

However, one thing Gale Force Maya does above everything else is try her heart out and as soon as she got to the front, it was going to take a big effort from one of her rivals to deny her an 11th career victory.

Dods will now try to win a Listed race with her.

“She loves her own space but I was debating whether we were running her back a bit quick as we only ran her two weeks ago,” said Dods.

“We’ve done very little with her this week. With it being so hot on Monday and Tuesday, we’ve just left her alone.

“I think that will probably be it for handicaps now, she’ll be out of them and we’ll go back up into Listeds – there’s one at Pontefract for her (Flying Fillies’ Stakes on August 14).

“They went very quick early and I thought she was in trouble two and a half out. He just managed to find her a bit of room and when he asked her, she came good.

“When she hits the front she doesn’t want to be passed and she loves it here.

“This was going to be her last year but if she keeps running like this she might run for another year.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media