Search

23 Jul 2022

Highbank earns Classic quotes after Newmarket triumph

Highbank earns Classic quotes after Newmarket triumph

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jul 2022 5:55 PM

Highbank could test his Classic potential in next month’s Solario Stakes after making a victorious racecourse bow at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Charlie Appleby-trained colt was installed as a 33-1 shot for next year’s 2000 Guineas by Betfair after he made short work of seven rivals in the Discover Newmarket British EBF Maiden Stakes.

Partnered by Jack Mitchell, Highbank (4-1) was held up in the early stages of the seven-furlong contest, but when Mitchell gave the signal, he picked up in style and cruised home three and three-quarter lengths ahead of stablemate Bold Act, with favourite The Parent back in third.

The Kingman colt could now step up to Group Three company in the Solario at Sandown on August 20.

Appleby said: “He is a horse that we have got a bit of experience with the family with having had (half-brother) Bay Of Poets.

“Whatever he did today, there was going to be marked improvement. He had done some good work at home but I said to Jack (Mitchell) ‘teach him to race the right way’. Today was a learning day but his class prevailed.

“He travelled very well and picked up well. I’ve not had chance to speak to Jack but visually it was impressive. We liked the second horse as well, so hopefully that is a useful pointer.

“We will probably look at something like the Solario Stakes and that option is there. I need to get back and have a chat with the lads before making any firm decisions.”

St Leger entry Francesco Clemente maintained his unbeaten record with a nine-length verdict in the ForexVox Handicap.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, Francesco Clemente won the Wood Ditton on his racecourse bow in April before following up in a Sandown novice and he was thoroughly impressive as the 2-7 favourite in this 10-furlong affair.

Taking on three older rivals, he cruised to the front under Robert Havlin and stretched clear in effortless style, prompting Betfair to shorten him slightly to 6-1 for next month’s Great Voltigeur Stakes, while leaving him as a 12-1 chance for the Leger in September.

Havlin said: “He is a horse that has just taken forever for the penny to drop but he is a horse with lots of ability.

“I would hope he would have sharpened up after that but we hoped after his first and second run that he would have sharpened up a bit more than he did.

“The problem with him is that he is just in dreamland the whole time. We’ve always thought a lot of him and he has always had the gears, as he has shown some lovely pieces of work.

“We were almost disappointed the last day that he didn’t win better than he did. When he hit the front today he really pricked his ears, so the penny is dropping.

“We have just been taking baby steps but the engine is there.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media