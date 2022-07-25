Bin Suroor reveals Cheveley Park aim for Mawj

Saeed bin Suroor’s Mawj will be aimed at the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes after her Duchess of Cambridge success.
The Exceed And Excel filly posted a hugely impressive performance when triumphing on debut, taking a Newmarket maiden by four and three-quarter lengths.
At Royal Ascot she ran well again, finishing second behind Aidan O’Brien’s Meditate in the Albany, after which she was a tough half-length winner of the Duchess of Cambridge, form which was franked by the runner-up Lezoo at the weekend.
Bin Suroor reports the filly to be faring well following that effort, with a slightly easier spell of work now in store before another step up in class awaits with a bid for the the six-furlong Cheveley Park in September.
“She’s come back well. The filly, she’s tiny and but she’s come out of it very well,” he said.
“She has a big heart. We’ll go easy with her now and more than likely we will run her in the Cheveley Park.
“We have no plans for her before then, just the Cheveley Park in mind for her.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.