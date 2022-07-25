Fabre planning Yorkshire Oaks bid for Raclette

Andre Fabre’s Raclette is to be supplemented for the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on August 18.

The Frankel filly began this season with very high expectations having won both her starts at two, but she was soundly beaten in a Group Three on her return to action and fared only a little better when dropped into Listed company a month later.

Stepped up to 10 furlongs for her penultimate outing, she got back to winning ways in a Listed event at ParisLongchamp before gamely holding on for a Group Two success over a mile and a half in the Prix de Malleret.

“She will be supplemented for the Yorkshire Oaks,” said Fabre.

“A Group 2 now and she beat the big favourite and she’s come back. André Fabre is a superstar. The filly is coming back better and better so I’m very confident” Raclette is finding her feet in 2022 and Olivier Peslier is a big fan! — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) July 15, 2022

“She is beginning to mature now and the step up to 12 furlongs suited her last time out, she really stays well.

“I think she wants good ground – good to firm, fast ground is what she wants. Hopefully it will stay dry in August because sometimes for that meeting it can go soft.

“I don’t think she will be a filly for the Arc this year as she is still a little bit weak. Perhaps next year when she is stronger.”

Fabre also had news of Mare Australis, who disappointed when last seen in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

“He had a valid excuse, he became unbalanced on the track and was pushed out of the race and another horse galloped into his heels,” said Fabre.

“Saying that, he’s been to Saint-Cloud before and disappointed, so he might just not like the course.

“He’ll go for an Arc prep and then the Arc, he likes Longchamp so it makes sense to run him there.”