Trillium proves jet propelled in Molecomb Stakes

Trillium came with a tremendous burst up the stands side under Pat Dobbs to take the Markel Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood.
It looked a bold move by trainer Richard Hannon to drop the No Nay Never filly back to five furlongs for the first time on a sharp track for just her third start, yet the 7-1 shot handled both the trip and the step up to Group Three company with aplomb, looking like she had just joined in when producing her finishing kick.
Though she had plenty to do with two furlongs to race, with Eddie’s Boy and Rocket Rodney setting the pace, Dobbs bided his time and Trillium’s acceleration was instant, as she powered home to score by a length and a quarter from even-money favourite Rocket Rodney, with Walbank half a length further back in third.
