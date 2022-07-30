Search

30 Jul 2022

The Foxes swoops to claim Goodwood spoils

Andrew Balding landed the British European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden Stakes at Goodwood for the second year running as The Foxes hunted down Richard Hannon’s Classic to open his account at the third attempt.

The Kingsclere handler took the corresponding race 12 months ago with subsequent Irish Guineas third Imperial Fighter and The Foxes, an expensive son of Churchill and closely related to Group winners Bangkok and Matterhorn, bounced back well from a disappointing showing at Royal Ascot.

Hannon’s 4-5 favourite Classic looked the most likely winner when looming into contention travelling stylishly two furlongs from home, but he was soon joined by The Foxes (5-1), who responded gamely to David Probert’s urgings in the saddle and won by a neck.

Balding said: “I think he’s quite smart and going into Ascot I thought he was our best chance of a winner but her never showed up (in the Chesham).

“I was absolutely crestfallen when, for some reason, he ran no sort of race.

“We gave him a bit of time to freshen him up after that and he’s done well to win over seven furlongs.

“We will have a go in a Stakes race next and next year he should get a mile and a quarter or even a mile and a half.

“I told the owners to pick a good name for him because I’ve always thought he was good – hopefully it will work out.”

