Search

30 Jul 2022

Commissioning sparkles under Dettori on debut

Commissioning sparkles under Dettori on debut

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jul 2022 3:25 PM

Commissioning was introduced into next year’s 1000 Guineas betting at 20-1 following a taking debut success in the Turners British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Newmarket.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the daughter of Kingman sprinted clear of some choicely bred rivals to win by three and a half lengths.

Ridden confidently by Frankie Dettori, the 13-2 winner hails from the family of Irish Derby and St Leger winner Capri, so it bodes well she displayed so much pace to win over seven furlongs.

Betfair were impressed and gave her a 20-1 quote for the first fillies’ Classic of 2023.

Dettori admitted to being taken aback by the performance and said: “She has done it nicely and has taken me by surprise a bit but they told me that she was okay this morning.

“She was a bit green early doors but I gave her a little flick and she got down and started racing and she finished the race very strong. I hadn’t sat on her at home before this.

“Sheikh Isa (joint-owner) is a good friend of mine and he text me from America and wished me all the best so I’m sure he will be happy now.

“I think seven (furlongs) is fine for the moment but she will probably end up going up to a mile before the end of the season.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media