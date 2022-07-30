Laura Pearson suffers fractured vertebrae

Laura Pearson is set for a prolonged spell out of the saddle after tests revealed a fractured vertebrae in her neck.
Pearson was riding Ralph Beckett’s Be Lucky My Son in the Coral Proud Supporter Of British Racing Handicap at Epsom on Thursday evening when her saddle slipped.
She was immediately taken to hospital and while initially it was hoped she had avoided serious injury, her agent Steven Croft confirmed on Twitter that Pearson would be in a neck brace for “a few weeks”.
He said: “The tests carried out have revealed that Laura has fractured the C7 vertebrae in her neck.
“It’s a stable fracture that won’t require an operation but she will be in a neck brace for a few weeks. Hopeful she can go home tomorrow. She’ll be back.”
