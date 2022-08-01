Search

01 Aug 2022

Cambridgeshire target for Goodwood hero Ajero

Cambridgeshire target for Goodwood hero Ajero

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 11:25 AM

Connections of Ajero will shelve any thoughts of heading to the Sky Bet Ebor as trainer Kim Bailey plots a path to the Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket instead.

Following a string of four consecutive runner-up efforts, including when chasing home Candleford in the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap on fast ground at Royal Ascot, the lightly-raced seven-year-old gained the sixth victory of his career in the Federation Of Bloodstock Handicap at Goodwood on Saturday.

Ajero broke the nine-furlong track record at the West Sussex course in the process.

The ultra-consistent gelding, owned by Julie and David Martin in partnership with Dan Hall, holds an entry for the Ebor, but Bailey has no thoughts of going back up in trip at York on August 20.

“It was great wasn’t it? He absolutely deserved that,” the Andoversford handler said of Ajero’s Goodwood triumph.

“The horse is absolutely fine. The owners had a horse running in Bahrain last year and thought it was good fun, but it was probably mooted as a bit of jest by Jim (Crowley, jockey) after the race the other day really – I don’t know anything about it.

“We will savour the day. We have had fun out of him, he is a wonderful horse and I’m sure we are going to have many more good days with him.

“I would be staggered if he got into the Ebor and I’m not 100 per cent sure he will get the (mile-and-three-quarters) trip. The Cambridgeshire is a possibility.

“He broke the track record on Saturday and ran at Ascot on probably the fastest ground you would ever come across. He won’t go on heavy ground, but good ground is perfect for him.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media