02 Aug 2022

O’Brien has Prix Morny target for The Antarctic

O'Brien has Prix Morny target for The Antarctic

02 Aug 2022 3:19 PM

A return to Deauville for the Prix Morny is likely to be next on the agenda for The Antarctic after claiming Group Three honours in the Darley Prix de Cabourg.

Runner-up to stablemate Blackbeard in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly little over a fortnight ago, Aidan O’Brien’s colt was the 6-4 favourite to go one better in the hands of Ryan Moore.

After travelling strongly for much of the six-furlong contest, The Antarctic quickly stamped his authority on the race and passed the post with a length in hand over Amy Murphy’s Manhattan Jungle.

“We were very happy. He’s progressed with every run and gone very professional,” O’Brien told Sky Sports Racing.

“He had a lovely run here (in France) the last day and he’s really going the right way.

“Ryan says the trip is not a problem for him now – five, six or seven (furlongs) – as he relaxes very well and quickens very well. He’s a great specimen with a great physique and he has a great mind.

“That was kind of the reason for coming here today – that he could be horse for the Prix Morny. That’s what we’re thinking at the moment.”

The first Group Three of the afternoon, the Prix de Psyche, also went to Ireland courtesy of Jessica Harrington’s Trevaunance.

A previous winner at Cork and Limerick in the Moyglare Stud Farm colours, the daughter of Muhaarar was last seen finishing fifth of six runners in the Group Three Meld Stakes at Leopardstown.

On the face of it Trevaunance had plenty on her plate in France, and was priced up accordingly at 12-1, but Shane Foley’s mount dug deep to repel the late thrust of Andre Fabre’s Mqse De Sevigne.

Charlie Appleby’s 13-8 favourite Life Of Dreams was only third under William Buick.

Kate Harrington, assistant to her mother, said: “We were a little bit disappointed at Leopardstown, but I think it was a baptism of fire for her. She learnt an awful lot that day against the older colts.

“Back into her own gender today and own age group, she was really professional and did it really nicely. It’s very important, of course, as she’s a homebred of Moyglare’s.

“I’d say that’s her minimum trip and in trip time we’ll step her up. She’s a big girl and whatever she does this year is going to be a bonus.”

