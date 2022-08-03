Search

03 Aug 2022

De Sousa keen to seize Hong Kong opportunity

De Sousa keen to seize Hong Kong opportunity

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 2:55 PM

Three-time champion jockey Silvestre De Sousa will cut short his British campaign to ride in Hong Kong.

De Sousa has been granted a licence by the Hong Kong Jockey Club to ride from August 20 to February 20, with the season kicking off at Sha Tin on September 11.

The Brazilian has ridden 67 winners in Hong Kong previously, including the 2018 Hong Kong Cup aboard Glorious Forever, as well as landing the Longines International Jockeys’ Championship the same year.

De Sousa, who was British champion in 2015, 2017 and 2018, said: “I am delighted to have been asked to go back out to Hong Kong for another stint. It’s a brilliant place to ride and it was just too good an opportunity to turn down.

“My plans to go back out there last year were scuppered by Covid, so it will be great to get back out there again. The quality of racing in Hong Kong is second to none and it’s a real honour to be part of that. I’ll be heading out there later this month and look forward to the season starting in September.”

De Sousa returned to the freelance ranks in Britain this year after his retainer with King Power Racing was not renewed and he has partnered 31 winners so far this term.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media