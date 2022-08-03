Search

03 Aug 2022

Rocket Rodney set for French assignment in Breeders’ Cup build-up

Rocket Rodney set for French assignment in Breeders’ Cup build-up

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 3:55 PM

George Scott is leaving no stone unturned with Rocket Rodney as all roads lead to a trip to Keeneland and the Breeders’ Cup in November.

The speedy son of Dandy Man has acquitted himself well in his career to date, already a runner-up in a hot renewal of the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and a Listed winner in Sandown’s Dragon Stakes.

Those two high-class performances saw the youngster sent off as the evens favourite for the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood, where Rocket Rodney again advertised his smooth-travelling nature and blistering pace before being mugged in the closing stages by the unexposed filly of Richard Hannon, Trillium.

Scott is now working towards Rocket Rodney’s end-of-season target at the Breeders’ Cup and sees a trip to the French capital for the Prix d’Arenburg at ParisLongchamp on September 1 as the ideal place to record both his third victory of the season and get his stable star acclimatised to travelling oversees.

“He’s come out of the race at Goodwood well,” said Scott. “With a month or so until his next anticipated start I’ve been able to give him a quiet week.

“I’m keen to get his head back in front and the Group Three Prix d’Arenburg could be the ideal place.

“My plan is very much to focus on the Breeders’ Cup in November, so getting him travelling certainly won’t do him any harm ahead of going to America.

“He’s rock-solid mentally, but the experience of getting him on the box and on the ferry to Paris can only benefit if we’re thinking of going to Keeneland later in the year.

“I think he’s a horse that is going to be best held up as well. At Goodwood he travelled nicely into the race and was there to be shot at by Richard Hannon’s filly, but at the same time we were beaten fair and square on the day.

“It’s still early days with these horses and I’m learning about Rocket Rodney all the time. I’m confident he’s a top-class horse and I’m looking forward to what lies ahead of him.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media