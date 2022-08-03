Search

03 Aug 2022

Kyprios on course to cement his credentials in Irish St Leger

Kyprios on course to cement his credentials in Irish St Leger

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 5:25 PM

The Irish St Leger remains the most likely next objective for Kyprios following his thrilling victory in the Goodwood Cup.

Aidan O’Brien’s colt claimed Gold Cup glory at Royal Ascot last month, a triumph that was somewhat overshadowed by the Stradivarius saga that followed, with both trainer John Gosden and owner Bjorn Nielsen criticising Frankie Dettori’s ride aboard the popular stayer.

A mouthwatering rematch played out on the Sussex Downs, with Andrea Atzeni replacing Dettori in a race Stradivarius had already won on four occasions, while the presence of defending champion Trueshan adding further spice.

But while Stradivarius went down fighting in second and Trueshan performed admirably in third, it was Kyprios who once again came out on top, much to the delight of his breeders and part-owners Moyglare Stud Farm.

“It’s great, he’s a good horse and it was a good race. I didn’t think he got the credit he deserved after Ascot and it was nice to see him prove a point at Goodwood,” said Moyglare’s Fiona Craig.

“Hats off to Stradivarius – he’s a tough old campaigner. I think they’re going to run him in the Lonsdale Cup at York next and Kyprios won’t run at York, so I doubt they’ll meet again, but that’s two meetings and two wins for Kyprios now.

“I think he deserves a little bit of credit, which he hasn’t really got.”

O’Brien nominated the Irish St Leger as a major target for Kyprios in the Goodwood winner’s enclosure.

What slightly complicates the issue for Moyglare is the fact his full-sister Search For A Song has already won the Classic twice and the team are understandably none too keen on the pair locking horns.

Craig added: “I think that (Irish Leger) is the plan for Kyprios – I think that’s what Aidan wants to do. We also have Search For A Song, who is going to run in the Irish Leger Trial, and we’ll have to figure it out after that.

“I don’t think the two of them will run against each other. They did that in the Vintage Crop at Navan earlier in the year and Kyprios won comfortably.

“I think Search For A Song may end up going back to France as one thing we do know is she doesn’t want firm ground.”

What happens with Kyprios beyond the Irish St Leger remains uncertain, but he is likely to have options over a variety of trips.

Asked whether a tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe could come under consideration, Craig said: “That hasn’t been mentioned and that would be a question for Aidan – I haven’t even gone down that road.

“Aidan wants to go for the Irish Leger and we’ll just have to see where we go from there. He did say after Goodwood the horse could go down in trip and I think he’s fair adaptable.

“At the end of the day he’s going to be a fun horse as now he’s won an Ascot Gold Cup he’s going to be a National Hunt sire rather than a Flat sire. Whether that’s right or wrong is another day’s work, but that’s where he’ll end up, even if he came back and won at a mile and a half.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media