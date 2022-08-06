Search

06 Aug 2022

Bright Diamond dazzles on Newmarket bow

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Aug 2022 3:25 PM

Karl Burke’s Bright Diamond definitely shone on debut when taking the opening British Stallion Studs EBF “Newcomers” Maiden Fillies’ Stakes in impressive style at Newmarket on Saturday.

Sent off 10-1, the €52,000 daughter of El Kabeir left the fancied runners trailing in her wake in the seven-furlong contest, pushed out for a commanding nine-length victory by Clifford Lee.

The Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum-owned filly was introduced into the 1000 Guineas market at 25-1 by Betfair, and Burke said: “For a breeze-up horse she has always been fairly laid back at home and just goes through the motions so I certainly wasn’t expecting that.

“I’m delighted, but I don’t think it was a fluke. I’m not sure how good the race was a few of the trainers were saying there ones weren’t great, but she couldn’t have done it any easier.

“She looked like the first beat at halfway. She ran on the wing and ran very straight and she wasn’t stopping at the line.”

He went on: “We will see how she starts working at home. It’s amazing as we are having a great year with the two year-olds and we have some lovely horses there.

“She was not near the top of the pecking order so it will be interesting to see how she works with those horses when she gets back.

“It is so important to get black type with these fillies, I think that is my first runner for Sheikh Rashid and we are very happy with that.

“She wasn’t stopping and Clifford said she will stay a mile no problem.”

News

