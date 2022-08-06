Another Sweet success for Johnstons with Lakota Sioux

Lakota Sioux enhanced the fine record of Mark and Charlie Johnston’s Kingsley Park yard in the Jewson Sweet Solera Stakes when scoring in the Newmarket feature on Saturday afternoon.
Mark Johnston, who first won the Group Three contest with Jural in 1994, and has four victories in the seven-furlong event against his name in total, was winning the prize in conjunction with son and joint-trainer Charlie for the first time.
An impressive winner at Lingfield before placing in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, the 100-30 second-favourite appeared to be travelling best as the remainder of the six-strong field began to toil.
And although drifting across to the stands rail and also showing her customary flash of the tail in the closing stages, she proved much too strong for her rivals, with the James Doyle-ridden filly holding on by three-quarters of a length from Dandy Alys.
