Maljoom misses out on Marois date

Maljoom has been ruled out of Sunday’s Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville due to a dirty scope.

Trained by William Haggas, the colt won the German Guineas earlier in the season before an finishing an unlucky fourth in the St James’s Palace Stakes, beaten just half a length after a troubled passage.

Connections had patiently waited for the all-aged Group One but unfortunately a new plan will now need to be drawn up.

Haggas said: “Unfortunately Maljoom has scoped dirty. It’s a shame but that’s it.”

Charlie Appleby’s Coroebus, winner of the St James’s Palace and the 2000 Guineas so far this term, leads the way in the mile contest, with nine horses still in contention after Thursday’s forfeit and supplementary stages.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Inspiral, the Coronation Stakes victor, is among the leading lights despite disappointing in the Falmouth last time out, with her Newmarket conqueror Prosperous Voyage seeking to confirm that length-and-three-quarters verdict for Ralph Beckett.

David Simcock’s Light Infantry completes the British possibles, while Aidan and Joseph O’Brien constitute the Irish challenge with Breeders’ Cup Mile hero Order Of Australia and multiple international Group One scorer State Of Rest respectively.

Bathrat Leon represents Japanese handler Yoshito Yahagi with Jean-Claude Rouget’s pair of Djo Francais and Erevann making up the home defence ahead of Friday’s final declaration stage.