Search

11 Aug 2022

Queen team ‘mad keen’ to take Nunthorpe chance

Queen team ‘mad keen’ to take Nunthorpe chance

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 4:55 PM

The Platinum Queen appears to remain on course for the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York, with connections “mad keen” to supplement the talented two-year-old for the Group One sprint.

The Richard Fahey-trained filly was an impressive winner of the Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Goodwood, adding to earlier wins at Ripon and York, with the only blip on the daughter of Cotai Glory’s four-race record an underwhelming display in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The forward-going youngster broke the juvenile five-furlong track record on the Sussex Downs in an exceptional piece of work against the clock which is tempting owners Middleham Park Racing to roll the dice during York’s Ebor Festival.

However, conditions on the Knavesmire will need to be perfect for her to line up, despite the filly being set to carry only 8st 2lb in Friday’s feature contest, in which Hollie Doyle would ride.

“She worked yesterday, which was her last piece of work, and she worked great,” said Middleham Park Racing’s Tim Palin.

“So really, it’s now a case of just seeing what conditions are like at the weekend. We’re mad keen to supplement her, but we just need to look at the weather forecast as we wouldn’t want to run her in a slog in a bog if there is plenty of rain forecast.

“I think there’s’ a little bit of rain forecast, but hopefully not ground changing rain. So in theory, as long as she doesn’t tread on something, come down with something or the heavens open, then we will be hoping to see her on the Knavesmire, most probably in the Nunthorpe and if not on the Saturday in the Roses (Julia Graves Roses Stakes).

“She’d have 8st 2lb in the Nunthorpe and we’ve got Hollie Doyle somewhere between pencilled in and booked. The filly is pencilled in to run in the race and should she line up, it’ll be 8st 2lb with Hollie on board.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media