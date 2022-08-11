Queen team ‘mad keen’ to take Nunthorpe chance

The Platinum Queen appears to remain on course for the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York, with connections “mad keen” to supplement the talented two-year-old for the Group One sprint.

The Richard Fahey-trained filly was an impressive winner of the Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Goodwood, adding to earlier wins at Ripon and York, with the only blip on the daughter of Cotai Glory’s four-race record an underwhelming display in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The forward-going youngster broke the juvenile five-furlong track record on the Sussex Downs in an exceptional piece of work against the clock which is tempting owners Middleham Park Racing to roll the dice during York’s Ebor Festival.

The Platinum Queen – impressive on the clock at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and a sprinter who looks bound for Group One targets following this smart performance 👇#TheVerdict | @Goodwood_Races | @course_track pic.twitter.com/tBEv3EPxO0 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 1, 2022

However, conditions on the Knavesmire will need to be perfect for her to line up, despite the filly being set to carry only 8st 2lb in Friday’s feature contest, in which Hollie Doyle would ride.

“She worked yesterday, which was her last piece of work, and she worked great,” said Middleham Park Racing’s Tim Palin.

“So really, it’s now a case of just seeing what conditions are like at the weekend. We’re mad keen to supplement her, but we just need to look at the weather forecast as we wouldn’t want to run her in a slog in a bog if there is plenty of rain forecast.

“I think there’s’ a little bit of rain forecast, but hopefully not ground changing rain. So in theory, as long as she doesn’t tread on something, come down with something or the heavens open, then we will be hoping to see her on the Knavesmire, most probably in the Nunthorpe and if not on the Saturday in the Roses (Julia Graves Roses Stakes).

“She’d have 8st 2lb in the Nunthorpe and we’ve got Hollie Doyle somewhere between pencilled in and booked. The filly is pencilled in to run in the race and should she line up, it’ll be 8st 2lb with Hollie on board.”