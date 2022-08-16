Search

16 Aug 2022

Defence Of Fort heading to Solario Stakes on Saturday

Peter Chapple-Hyam’s Defence Of Fort is to be pitched in at Group Three level when the talented colt tackles the Fasig-Tipton Night Of The Stars Solario Stakes on Saturday.

The imposing son of Starspangledbanner was an impressive winner at Ascot on debut, travelling smoothly and overcoming greenness in the final furlong to score by a clear-cut four-and-three-quarter lengths.

The promising youngster did have the option of the Acomb Stakes at York on Wednesday, but believing the horse is already in need of distances of a mile, Chapple-Hyam has opted for the stiff seven furlongs of Esher rather than the speedy straight of the Knavesmire.

“We were going to go to York for the Acomb, but we decided to come here instead,” said the Newmarket-based handler.

“The horse really wants a mile and York is a very fast seven furlongs and he will just get taken off his feet early on, so we thought it best to go to Sandown where it is a stiff mile.

“He worked over seven furlongs with a lead horse on the July Course on Friday. The ground was a bit on the slow side as they had just watered it but everything went perfectly.”

It has been seven years since Chapple-Hyam last found himself in the winner’s enclosure at Group level, but although holding the bargain £19,000 buy in high regard, the three-time UK Classic winner is refusing to get carried away just yet.

“Defence Of Fort has got a long was to go to be a Classic contender and it is a case of taking it one step at a time,” he continued.

“I’ve said to everyone that has seen him, it will either be Exeter or Epsom he ends up at so let’s hope it’s the latter!”

