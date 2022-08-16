Irish fillies over in force for Yorkshire Oaks

A strong Irish-trained challenge on the Darley Yorkshire Oaks is in prospect at York on Thursday.

Epsom heroine Tuesday (Aidan O’Brien), Irish Oaks winner Magical Lagoon (Jessica Harrington) and Pretty Polly victor La Petite Coco (Paddy Twomey) are all set to take on Sir Mark Prescott’s Alpinista and Andre Fabre’s Raclette.

The latter was supplemented for the mile-and-a-half feature by her Juddmonte connections, while Alpinista is looking for her fifth top-level prize in a row, in what is set to be her last run before a tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Also featuring in a top-class field of seven are Poptronic for Karl Burke and the William Haggas-trained Lilac Road.

The day two card on the Knavesmire starts with the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes, in which all eyes will be on Burke’s Queen Mary winner Dramatised.

Leading the opposition is Saeed bin Suroor’s Mawj, who was second to Meditate at Royal Ascot and has since won at Newmarket in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

Easy Wolverhampton winner Haskoy (Ralph Beckett) is one of the interesting ones in the Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes.