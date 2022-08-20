Search

20 Aug 2022

Dettori dazzles as Kinross claims York glory

20 Aug 2022 4:29 PM

Frankie Dettori was at his best on the Knavesmire as Kinross came with a late burst to win the City Of York Stakes for in-form Ralph Beckett.

The five-year-old had advertised his well-being when going down by a neck to Sandrine at Goodwood in the Lennox Stakes, but the tables were easily turned in this Group Two contest.

Dettori was motionless as he tracked the pace set by Art Power, who was quickly challenged by Pogo and Sandrine approaching the final furlong.

Yet once Kinross was given a inch of rein, Dettori barely had to move a muscle to persuade his mount to go clear. The 5-1 chance had a length and quarter to spare at the line from Pogo, with Sandrine a length and a half further down in third.

Beckett said: “He ought to have won the Lennox, that’s a matter of opinion though. We thought this race had really set up well for him and so it proved.

“As he’s got older he’s got hardier, he was quite fragile as a young horse, he didn’t really come to maturity until he was gelded and then everything started to work out from there.

“He’s definitely not ground dependent any more and that’s great, we minded him last year and it worked out for us. We haven’t had so many choices this year, he was always going to win from halfway.

“I’m delighted, he’s a very fun horse to have. He might go to the Park Stakes, I’d drop him back to six in the Haydock Park sprint if it came up soft but he’ll definitely go to the Foret all being well.”

