Search

20 Aug 2022

Meditate remains unbeaten in Debutante

Meditate remains unbeaten in Debutante

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Aug 2022 5:55 PM

Meditate maintained her unbeaten record with a straightforward victory in the Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes at the Curragh.

Last seen winning the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot where she beat a subsequent Group Two winner in Mawj, she was returning from a 64-day break.

While at the two furlong pole Olivia Maralda appeared to be briefly travelling the better of the two, Ryan Moore had yet to fully ask for everything.

Joseph O’Brien’s Thornbrook also emerged looking a threat but Moore was just waiting for the right time to press the button.

When he did, the response was pretty immediate and Meditate began to stretch away.

There was a brief moment of alarm inside the last 100 yards when the 8-13 favourite took a false step, colliding with the rail, but she still held off Olivia Maralda by three-quarters of a length.

Coral trimmed Meditate into 10-1 from 12s for next year’s 1000 Guineas behind 8-1 favourite and stablemate Statuette.

“It was her first time over seven but she is so laidback and travels along in second gear,” said O’Brien.

“She was very fresh even going down and it was a while since she ran. She even spotted the photographer going to the line.

“We always thought seven wasn’t going to be a problem for her. She hits the gates very quick but relaxes and is happy to sit there handy. She is very professional and gives you only what you ask.

“The plan was to come here and go for the Moyglare and that is what we are hoping to do.

“Ryan said that trip was no problem and he felt further would be no problem. She looks a very exciting filly at the moment.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media