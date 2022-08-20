Search

20 Aug 2022

Hiawatha and Continuous add to O'Brien's riches

20 Aug 2022 6:22 PM

As well as winning the two Group races at the Curragh on Saturday, Aidan O’Brien also struck with a couple of winners with Classic potential in Hiawatha and Continuous.

Betfair trimmed Hiawatha’s 2023 Cazoo Derby odds into 25-1 from 33s when he got off the mark at the third time of asking in the Coolmore Arizona Irish EBF Maiden under an uncomplicated ride from Ryan Moore.

The winner is a full brother to Luxembourg and cost €1.2 million.

O’Brien said of the 5-4 favourite: “He came forward from his first two runs. We thought he’d win his first two runs but he was very babyish and Ryan said he still is.

“He’s a fine, big horse and should progress from two to three. He’s in the Goffs Million Sales race (on September 24).”

Moore then adopted the very same tactics on Continuous (100-30 favourite) who made all in the Join Racing TV For Just 12 Euro A Month At racingtv.com Now Irish EBF Maiden.

A first winner in Ireland for the Japanese sire Heart’s Cry, he was doing his best work at the finish.

He was given a 33-1 quote for both the Guineas and the Derby by Betfair.

“Ryan was very happy with him and said he’s still a baby. He said before he got up on him that the Heart’s Cry horses that he knew in Japan all stay well, so that’s why he made it.

“I think the mare went over to be covered by Deep Impact but then he had the accident so that’s how it came about. He’s the only Heart’s Cry that we have.

“He kept on really well and could go for the Beresford. That’s over a mile but he’s well capable of stepping up.”

News

