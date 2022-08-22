Horton eyeing Doonside date for Phantom Flight

A tilt at Ayr’s Doonside Cup is being weighed up for Phantom Flight, who was a runaway winner of the Sky Bet Finale Handicap at York on Saturday.

James Horton’s flag-bearer has been in tremendous form, winning three times and placed twice in five starts for the Middleham handler, who is making an impressive mark in his first season with a licence.

The three-year-old Siyouni colt was unfortunate not to land the hat-trick when a close-up third to St Leger favourite New London after being denied a clear run at Newmarket on his previous start.

However, he made no mistake under PJ McDonald in the extended 10-furlong contest at York, scooting to a five-length success from Spirit Dancer.

Horton, who spent seven years as assistant trainer to Sir Michael Stoute, was head-hunted by owners John and Jess Dance to be their private trainer at Manor House Farm stables in Middleham.

Redevelopment of the historic training yard is scheduled to be completed next year, so in the interim, Horton is renting Sally Hall’s Brecongill stables and he has his string in great form.

“Phantom Flight should have been second at Newmarket,” said Horton, who also served under Sir Mark Prescott and Roger Charlton.

“It was a nice performance at York. He won nicely, which was nice to see.”

Won in the past by high-class performers such as Anna Pavlova and Addeybb, the Listed Doonside Cup, run over 10 furlongs on September 17, is under consideration.

“The plan is to aim at the Doonside Cup. We will see what the handicapper does, but I think that is where we will point,” added Horton.

“He has done nothing wrong all year really, and vindicated what we thought he could do, so that was great.

“We are going just one step at a time at the moment and he is a lovely horse to have.”