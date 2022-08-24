Catterick card cut short after just two races

Racing at Catterick was abandoned after just two races on Wednesday due to unsafe ground.

While the opening five-furlong maiden took place without incident, several jockeys reported their mounts to have slipped on the bend after the following one-mile-six-furlong handicap.

A delegation of trainers, jockeys and officials subsequently inspected the affected part of the track, with groundsmen applying sand in the hope of keeping the show on the road.

But although horses briefly entered in the pre-parade ring prior to the seven-furlong nursery, it was decided the fixture should be called off on the grounds of safety in a subsequent enquiry.

🗣 "They are trying to shore up the bend." A course inspection is being held @CatterickRaces following reports from riders of horses slipping in the second race of the day We are in for a delay at the track pic.twitter.com/PWGaRXSsBe — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 24, 2022

Catterick’s clerk of the course Fiona Needham felt a morning shower in North Yorkshire ultimately led to the fixture’s downfall.

She said: “It was decided in the inquiry that in the interests of safety we should abandon.

“It’s disappointing as it’s ladies’ day and we had a good crowd, but there you go. We’re going through the refunds as we speak.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get the rain we were expecting, just a shower this morning, and that made the bend very slippery.”

The British Horseracing Authority said in a statement: “An inspection was held as a result of four reports following the second race from riders of their horses slipping. Riders Jason Hart, Barry McHugh, Tom Eaves, Oliver Stammers and Kevin Stott; trainers Ruth Carr, David Thompson and the representative of Nigel Tinkler; the BHA veterinary officer; the clerk of the course and a representative of the managing executive were interviewed.

“Having considered the evidence, the stewards ordered racing to be abandoned.”

Catterick’s meeting is not the first Flat card to be abandoned this season due to ground concerns, with fixtures at Chester, Haydock, Beverley at Lingfield all calling off races in May.