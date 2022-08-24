Outcome of appeal against Norfolk Stakes result expected next week

An outcome regarding the appeal against The Ridler’s controversial Norfolk Stakes victory is expected next week after a day-long hearing into interference during the race.

Paul Hanagan, riding for trainer Richard Fahey, was suspended for 10 days after the colt veered left across the track in the final stages of the Group Two contest at Royal Ascot, hampering the third-placed Crispy Cat and fourth Brave Nation.

The stewards found Hanagan guilty of careless riding after an inquiry on the day, but the placings remained unaltered as they were not satisfied the horse would have been beaten had the incident not occurred.

The David Loughnane-trained runner-up was Amo Racing and Omnihorse Racing’s Walbank, who was not hampered, but Amo Racing also own Crispy Cat, who is trained by Michael O’Callaghan and was ridden by Silvestre de Sousa at Ascot.

Amo Racing, represented by Rory Mac Neice, appealed on the basis that Hanagan’s actions constituted a more serious charge of dangerous riding, which would necessitate the disqualification of The Ridler.

Roderick Moore, representing Hanagan, and Louis Weston, acting on behalf of the BHA, put forward to the panel that the stewards’ decision on the day was the correct one and that no dangerous riding had occurred

The independent panel of Bruce Blair QC (chairman), Alison Royston and Tim Etherington sat from 10am to 4.30pm to hear submissions from the legal representatives alongside evidence from Hanagan and James Doyle, who rode Brave Nation.

If the appeal is upheld it will be the first official instance of dangerous riding since 2009 and the panel will now consider the findings of the hearing and then reach a conclusion jointly.