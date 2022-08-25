Search

25 Aug 2022

Seven-furlong options now open to Wings Of War

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 5:55 PM

Wings Of War is likely to be campaigned over seven furlongs after a pleasing run in the Group Two Hungerford Stakes.

The Clive Cox-trained Dark Angel colt has been placed several times in Group company this season, finishing third in both the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock and the Prix de Ris-Orangis at Deauville before coming home fourth in the Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh on August 6.

All of those outings were over six furlongs, but the grey tested the waters over seven in the Hungerford at Newbury and seemed to relish to the extended trip, doing much of his best work in the final furlong when he accelerated from the rear of the field to finish a length and three-quarters behind the winner in third.

Wings Of War holds entries for the Group Three Supreme Stakes at Goodwood this weekend and the Group Two Park Stakes at Doncaster, both run over seven furlongs, though the weather will play a part in deciding his next step.

“He ran very well and I’m delighted that seven furlongs looks very much within his compass,” said Cox.

“It was a quick turnaround on the back of a good performance in Ireland the week before and it really opens up a lot of opportunities for him.

“He’s got a few entries, we’re just keeping an eye on the weather.

“He’s in excellent form and we were very pleased with what was a good run.

“I should think he’ll stay at seven now, that’s opened the door to a lot of options as we’ve now got that approval at the trip.”

