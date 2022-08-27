Search

27 Aug 2022

Viareggio victorious in Snow Fairy

27 Aug 2022 5:10 PM

Viareggio was a comfortable winner of the Snow Fairy Fillies Stakes at the Curragh.

Twice third in Listed company this season, the Jessica Harrington-trained three-year-old significantly boosted her value in this Group Three affair.

Lullaby led them for much of the way, closely attended by Female Soldier, but as things hotted up Galway winner Magic Chegaga moved powerfully – as did favourite Juncture, who looked at one stage like she only needed the splits to come.

But switched for a run Colin Keane’s mount did not pick up as might have been expected and instead it was Shane Foley’s mount who came out on top, by two and a quarter lengths from Magic Chegaga.

Harrington said of her 9-1 scorer: “It’s great to get that big black type.

“I’m not sure where she will go next, but she’s a lovely filly and as tough as old boots.

“That’s probably her trip (nine furlongs). A mile is too short and a mile and a quarter might just stretch her.

“She been very consistent and seems to go on any sort of ground.

“She’ll be sold at the end of the year.”

