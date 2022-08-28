Botanik foils Stay Foolish in Deauville highlight

Andre Fabre’s Botanik is likely to get his passport stamped in the near future having continued his progression by landing the Lucien Barriere Grand Prix de Deauville on Sunday.

One of Japan’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe hopefuls Stay Foolish was sent forward by Cristian Demuro and led the select quintet for the majority of the 12-furlong Group Two, but it was the Mickael Barzalona-ridden winner who was always in the ideal place to mount a challenge and eased to the front to score with a bit to spare in the closing stages.

It was the Godolphin gelding’s fourth success of the season and the perfect way to build on his Group Three victory over track and trip earlier in the month. He was three-quarters of a length clear of Glycon on that occasion, but extended that advantage to nearly seven lengths in this contest.

Got there! Favourite Botanik runs down the brave Stay Foolish to win the Group Two Grand Prix de Deauville for @mickaelbarzalon and Andre Fabre… pic.twitter.com/MIk5rQZhIh — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) August 28, 2022

“I was happy to get a lead from the Japanese horse and my horse came with an easy run,” said Barzalona.

“He ran a great race and showed plenty of class. Anything is possible for him as he stays so well. I’m sure he will travel to run outside France.”

Connections of the second were far from disappointed with their charge and confirmed the Arc on October 2 is still the plan for the Dubai Gold Cup winner.

“We we’re not disappointed because he’s only been here for two weeks,” said Yukihiko Araki, representing the owner Shadai Race Horse Co Ltd.

“That was a good prep and I hope he will do better when he runs in the Arc,

Stay Foolish is unchanged at 33-1 with Coral for the Arc, but is as big as 66-1 with Paddy Power, Betfair and William Hill.