Sammarco latest name to enter the Arc equation

Sammarco could be on a collision course with Baaeed in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, should he pass his next test at Baden-Baden on Sunday.

The Peter Schiergen-trained son of Camelot has won his last three races, including the German Derby and the Group One Grosser Dallmayr-Preis at Munich.

He will bid to capture a third consecutive top-level victory in the Grosser Preis Von Baden, where he will meet defending champion Torquator Tasso, who captured the mile-and-a-half contest en route to landing last year’s Arc.

🏆 IDEE 153. Deutsches Derby(G1)2400m , 650.000 EUR, for 3yo mares and colts🇩🇪Hamburg Sammarco (IRE)(3C Camelot @coolmorestud – Saloon Sold, by Soldier Hollow)J :B. Murzabayev T :P. SchiergenO :Gestüt Park Wiedingen🥈 Schwarzer Peter (Neatico)🥉 So Moonstruck pic.twitter.com/7chYO148kw — 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙𝙍𝙖𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙜 (@WorldRacing1) July 3, 2022

Sammarco will be out to give the 56-year-old handler victory in the race he won twice as a jockey and six times as a trainer, the last coming in 2012 with Danedream.

Juddmonte International winner Baaeed’s connections are mulling over the possibility of supplementing him for the Arc at a cost of €120,000.

Likewise, Gestut Park Wiedingen will also consider supplementing the three-year-old for the 12-furlong ParisLongchamp feature on October 2.

The trainer’s wife, Gisela Schiergen, said: “He is going to run on Sunday in the Grand Prix of Baden-Baden. The plan is that if all goes well and he runs well, they will supplement him for the Arc.

“Everything is OK and we are really looking forward to the race on Sunday.”