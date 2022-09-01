Search

01 Sept 2022

Egan: Leger trip will suit Elgar Eldarov, and rain would also be a bonus

01 Sept 2022 4:52 PM

David Egan is feeling bullish about the Cazoo St Leger chances of Eldar Eldarov.

The colt may have lost his unbeaten record in the Grand Prix de Paris behind Onesto, but will be suited by stepped back up to 14 furlongs on Town Moor.

Prior to that Roger Varian’s inmate proved stamina was his forte when winning the Queen’s Vase from fellow Leger hopeful Zechariah at Royal Ascot – and he will welcome any rain that falls next week.

“I rode him the other day and he’s in terrific form, and he seems to me that if we can get a bit of juice in the ground he’ll be even better,” Egan told Racing TV.

“We’ve got a bit of time before Doncaster and hopefully if the rain comes I’ll be confident.

“Obviously the favourite (New London) looks very strong, he has been in his races leading up the Leger and in the market – but our lad is a Royal Ascot winner, he’s won over a mile-and-six already so he’s got the form in the book.

“I know he’s taking the step up to Group One level, but I think he can take it in his stride.”

Egan was speaking after partnering Varian’s Sakheer to an easy victory at Haydock, earning the expensive purchase an 8-1 quote for the Middle Park with Paddy Power.

Varian, who was at Salisbury, said: “He’s a nice colt, he’s always looked to be and ran very well on debut.

“It looked like he’d come forward for the run. He won very impressively like I hoped he would.

“I haven’t spoken to the owner yet, but hopefully he can turn up in a nice race in the autumn. I’m not sure where he’ll go, but he’s a nice colt for this autumn and hopefully next year as well.”

