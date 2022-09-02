Oh This Is Us cements status as Hannon’s favourite

Every yard has its favourite horses and there is no disguising the regard in which the Richard Hannon team hold Oh This Is Us.

The nine-year-old continues to defy time and he took the feature race of the afternoon at Ascot on Friday, the one-mile Chapel Down Classified Stakes, in the hands of Tom Marquand.

The son of Acclamation had not won for 15 months following his Group Three Diomed victory at Epsom.

Yet he popped up to win for a 17th time, with Marquand getting cover before unleashing him with a furlong to race. The 14-1 shot collared 10-11 favourite Al Marmar inside the last 100 yards to score by a head.

Hannon said: “He is superstar. He has done an awful lot for us and the guys in the yard. He is a very special horse. I’m delighted for him. It has been a while since he won a race and he is so talented and is down to a mark where he can win.

“He is a genius. We call him ‘Otis’ in the yard and he has given us so many special memories.

“He is gentleman to anyone who rides him and is a legend at our place. Like Dad (Richard Hannon senior). Him and Dad, they would go well together. We should get bronzes of both of them. Dad’s bronze would cost a little more – it would be bigger!”

A couple of legends! @TomMarquand aboard Oh This Is Us, 14-1 head winner of the 1m Chapel Down Classified Stakes at Ascot. It was the 17th win for the nine-year-old, who is known as 'Otis' in the yard. "He's a legend at our place," said trainer @rhannonracing. pic.twitter.com/Ldpu2DX9hG — Simon Milham (@simonmilham) September 2, 2022

Tom Marquand quickly notched a double when booting home Dubai Mirage for Saeed bin Suroor in the Champagne Jacquart Handicap.

Though he failed to back up a Salisbury win here on his previous run, Marquand made up the gelding’s mind for him approaching two furlongs out and the 11-2 shot drew readily clear to win by two and a half lengths.

Marquand said: “He is probably a horse who, when he finds his tune, he can get shifting. We got a nice lead off the horse in front and there was a lapse of pace before the two and it was the perfect opportunity to go and take a couple of lengths.

“At Ascot, I wasn’t going to be looking up at the screen and hanging around for anyone, because when your momentum goes here, they can stop. Clearly they have got him in a good spot mentally.”

He added: “I thought the handicapper was pretty mean not shifting him (down) after his last start – but he was right!”

Jim Goldie could run Sound Of Iona three times in three days after she bolted up in the six-furlong Bateaux London Fillies’ Handicap.

Amie Waugh’s mount was beaten a head by Lir Speciale at Windsor on Thursday evening, but gained compensation with a facile two-and-three-quarter-length success less than 24 hours later.

The 7-4 favourite is also entered to run in the Fever-Tree Handicap at Ascot on Saturday.

Waugh said: “She is special. She is so much more relaxed. She loved it – it was like a normal canter at home.

“We will see what she is like and the team will make a decision in the morning – they have two others in the race.”

George Margarson might try blinkers for Ideal Guest when he next appears – possibly in the Racing League next Thursday – following his half-length win in the concluding Harrogate Spring Water Handicap.

John Egan’s mount battled back to down Secret Strength and Love De Vega to take the seven-furlong prize.

Margarson said: “I couldn’t see him getting beat at Epsom. I don’t think he needs shades (visor), but they stop him pulling. I might try blinkers.

“He is in a race next week, but that might have taken a bit out of him. We’ll see what the handicapper does.”