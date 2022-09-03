Derby hero Adayar ready for Doncaster debut

Adayar has been given the green light to make his eagerly-awaited return to action next week in the Hilton Garden Inn Doncaster Conditions Stakes.

Last year’s Derby and King George hero has not been seen since finishing fifth in the Champion Stakes, just two weeks after running in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Having originally been targeted at the Coronation Cup, Royal Ascot and Eclipse, he has missed them all but Charlie Appleby seems much happier now.

Exciting! King George and Derby winner Adayar is entered next Thursday at @DoncasterRaces, live on Sky Sports Racing! pic.twitter.com/w3m0A05eEG — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 2, 2022

“Adayar worked great this morning, William (Buick) sat on him and he did everything asked of him,” said Appleby.

“We had mooted going to Kempton but the mile and a half there, on a track which might be riding a bit slow for him, we thought Doncaster over 10 furlongs would suit better to get his career back on track.”

It could be a big week for Appleby who is also set to run the odds-on favourite in the Cazoo St Leger, New London.

“He worked this morning, Oscar Urbina always rides and he galloped out strongly,” said Appleby.

“He’s doing exactly what we hoped he would do. The plan was always to go straight to the St Leger, he comes off well off a break and I can’t fault him.”

One who will not be running next weekend is Native Trail, last seen coming home a distant fifth in the Juddmonte International, who held an entry on Irish Champions Weekend.

Appleby said: “Native Trail is just on a break, he won’t go to Ireland. He didn’t see the trip out and was disappointing at York, so we’re just regrouping. We’ll keep an eye on the QEII on Champions Day but he’d need the right ground.”