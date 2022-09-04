Search

04 Sept 2022

Haskoy given go-ahead for Leger challenge

Haskoy given go-ahead for Leger challenge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Sept 2022 1:15 PM

Ralph Beckett’s unbeaten filly Haskoy will be supplemented for the Cazoo St Leger on Monday.

The three-year-old daughter of Golden Horn has only two runs under her belt, but was a seven-length winner on debut at Wolverhampton in July and then landed a Listed race when taking the Galtres Stakes at York the following month.

Owned and bred by the late Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte operation, Beckett and the Abdullah family have jointly decided to add her to the Leger line-up and target the Park Hill with her stablemate Yesyes.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, told Sky Sports Racing: “The Abdullah family have agreed with Ralph that as long as she’s fit and well tomorrow morning, she’s going to be supplemented for the St Leger.

“She’s been fast-tracked along, having gone into training late and winning her maiden on the all-weather before winning very gutsy the last day in the Galtres.

“I think the fact that we have Yesyes going to the Park Hill made both Ralph and the Abdullah family feel it was worth having a tilt at the St Leger.

“He’s done it before, he’s won it with a filly and he’s been placed with a filly. Nobody can doubt Ralph’s skills, it’s unbelievable the year he’s having – especially for us.

“He thought it was a good idea and especially when we have the two fillies, it’s good to keep them apart.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media