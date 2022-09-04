Haskoy team turn to Dettori for Leger bid

Frankie Dettori will partner Haskoy in the Cazoo St Leger with the filly due to be supplemented for the final Classic of the season.

The daughter of Golden Horn, who is trained by Ralph Beckett, was an impressive seven-length winner on debut at Wolverhampton in July and then struck at Listed level in the Galtres Stakes at York the following month.

Beckett and the Juddmonte operation, who own and bred the bay, have jointly decided to throw her hat into the ring for the Leger and will turn to Dettori to do the steering at Doncaster.

Dettori was in action at Baden-Baden on Sunday, where he finished second in the Grosser Preis von Baden aboard Torquator Tasso and received a 14-day suspension for his use of the whip in the process.

The suspension runs from September 18 to October 1, inclusive, leaving the Italian free to partner Haskoy on Town Moor this weekend.

Haskoy and Time Lock (FRANKEL) bring up a Juddmonte one-two in the Listed Galtres Stakes @yorkracecourse this afternoon https://t.co/C6rvbCKS8Q — Juddmonte (@JuddmonteFarms) August 18, 2022

“She appears in good form and if everything is OK tomorrow (Monday) morning, the plan is to supplement her,” said Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte.

“She’s come a long way in a short space of time, it’s a big ask but we felt that as we have (stablemate) Yesyes for the Park Hill, it was a good opportunity to split them up.

“We’re hopeful, she’s done nothing wrong on her two starts so we’re very hopeful that she has more to give. She’s a lovely filly to have around.

“It’s a big step up and a big ask, we’re hoping that she runs her race. Frankie Dettori is booked to ride.”

Dettori has a fine record for Juddmonte – not least on Enable, on whom he won two Prix de l’Arc de Triomphes and three King Georges.

“She is unbeaten, Ryan (Moore) was very pleased with her (at York) and that’s good,” he said.